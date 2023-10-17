Watch Arnold (TV Series) Streaming on Netflix

Arnold (TV Series) is a three-part documentary that provides an in-depth look into the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Directed Lesley Chilcott, the series follows his journey from post-war Austria to his bodybuilding fame, Hollywood stardom, and his political career as the Governor of California. The documentary features prominent figures such as James Cameron, Sylvester Stallone, Danny DeVito, and more, who share insights and experiences related to Schwarzenegger’s life and career.

If you’re interested in watching Arnold (TV Series), you can stream it on Netflix. Netflix is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content for subscribers to watch on-demand. To watch the series on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan from the available options:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $19.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most of its content but includes advertisements before or during the content. It allows for Full HD streaming on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan offers the same features but is completely ad-free, and it allows users to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, users can add one extra member to their account who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan offers the same features as the Standard Plan, but with support for four simultaneous streams and content displaying in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported on this plan.

The synopsis of Arnold (TV Series) is as follows: “This intimate docuseries follows Arnold Schwarzenegger’s multifaceted life and career, from bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to politician.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. The information provided here is accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Netflix.com

– Official synopsis of Arnold (TV Series)