Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Recreates Iconic Pose in the Gym

Summary: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, has once again amazed his followers on Instagram sharing a photo of himself recreating one of his father’s iconic poses during a gym workout. The uncanny resemblance between the father and son is apparent, and Baena’s followers couldn’t help but express their amazement in the comments section.

Baena’s social media post received various comments from his followers. Instead of using quotes, one person remarked that Baena has perfectly mastered his father’s poses and would make his dad proud. Another follower lightheartedly suggested that Baena resembles a young Arnold Schwarzenegger, encouraging him to look up his father if he isn’t aware of the resemblance.

Although this is not the first time Baena has shared a photo from his gym workouts on Instagram, it continues to captivate his followers. In a previous post from October, Baena recreated another one of his father’s iconic poses while training with professional athlete Frankie LaPenna. The photos showcased Baena’s well-built physique as he replicated his dad’s pose in a similar outfit to the one featured in his recent post.

Baena added a playful caption to his Instagram post, mentioning that his followers would never guess what they trained that day, leaving them curious about his fitness routine.

The resemblance between Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Joseph Baena is striking, and it’s clear that Baena is not only following in his father’s footsteps but also gaining recognition for his dedication to fitness. As he continues to share glimpses into his workout routine, it’s no surprise that Baena’s social media followers eagerly await his next post.