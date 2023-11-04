New Lawsuit Filed Against Arnold Schwarzenegger Following Car Collision with Cyclist

A recent lawsuit has been filed against actor and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in relation to a car accident involving a cyclist. The woman, Joanne Flickinger, alleges that Schwarzenegger is at fault for the collision that occurred in February on a busy street in West Los Angeles.

According to the lawsuit, Flickinger claims that Schwarzenegger was driving at an excessive speed and failed to keep a proper lookout, leading to the accident. She also states that she suffered severe injuries as a result of the collision.

Contrary to initial reports, which suggested that the cyclist had made a left turn in front of Schwarzenegger, Flickinger asserts that the actor collided with her due to negligence on his part. The circumstances surrounding the accident are being disputed, and the lawsuit aims to hold Schwarzenegger accountable for his alleged actions seeking monetary compensation.

It is important to note that Schwarzenegger has not responded publicly to the lawsuit filed against him, and it will be up to the court to determine the validity of the claims. The case brings to light the potential dangers of car accidents involving cyclists and highlights the importance of road safety for all parties involved.

