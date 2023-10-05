BTS’s Jungkook’s “3D” Wins First Place on ‘M! Countdown’

In an exhilarating victory for BTS fans, Jungkook’s latest track “3D,” featuring Jack Harlow, has secured its first win on Mnet’s ‘M! Countdown,’ a prominent weekly K-pop music show. The song achieved this feat just four days after its release, marking a significant achievement for the globally adored artist.

This week’s episode of ‘M! Countdown,’ which had a highlight special theme, showcased a fierce competition between Jungkook and IVE. However, it was Jungkook’s captivating collaboration “3D” that emerged victorious. With this win, Jungkook now shares the title of the second act with the most music show wins in 2023, standing alongside (G)I-DLE, both boasting 13 wins.

Jungkook’s decision to perform “3D” on Korean music shows was met with enthusiastic anticipation, particularly because his previous solo single, “Seven,” did not receive similar promotion. The news of his win set social media abuzz, generating trending hashtags like #CONGRATULATIONSJUNGKOOK on Twitter, as fans flooded the platform to express their joy and support for the talented artist.

“3D” not only captured hearts but also made a remarkable impact on the charts, selling over 100,000 units in the US, underscoring its global appeal. The song is a captivating blend of pop and R&B, showcasing Jungkook’s soulful vocals and Jack Harlow’s distinctive rap style. The music video, a visual spectacle, demonstrates Jungkook’s versatility, depicting him dancing in the rain and engaging in a game of chess with Harlow at a roadside cafe. The track was officially unveiled at the Global Citizen Awards festival, where Jungkook’s electrifying performance left the audience in awe.

The celebration among fans continues to ripple across social media platforms, with messages of congratulations pouring in from all corners of the globe. Jungkook’s triumph with “3D” is not only a win for him but also a testament to the unwavering support of the ARMY, who stand their beloved artist through every musical endeavor.

Definitions:

– K-pop: A genre of popular music originating from South Korea.

– ARMY: The name for BTS’s global fandom.

– R&B: Rhythm and Blues, a genre of popular music that combines jazz, blues, and gospel influences.

