Commander of 405th Army Field Support Brigade Relieved of Duty

In a surprising turn of events, the leader of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade based in Germany has been fired from her position. Col. Crystal Hills was removed from her command Maj. Gen. David Wilson, head of Army Sustainment Command. The decision was made due to a “loss of trust and confidence” in Hills’ ability to command, according to Kimberly Conrad, a spokesperson for Army Sustainment Command.

The specifics surrounding Hills’ removal remain undisclosed. The Army has not revealed when she was fired or who will be taking over her role. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade is responsible for maintaining Army weaponry and supplies, as well as overseeing pre-positioned weapons depots across Europe. These depots are crucial for ensuring that U.S. soldiers in Europe and Africa are adequately supplied. They also play a vital role in deterring potential Russian aggression against NATO member territory.

Hills’ removal is part of a larger pattern of leadership turnovers within the Army. Over the past few years, there have been several instances where colonels have been relieved of their command for various reasons, including toxic leadership, inappropriate relationships, and poor judgment. However, the Army often keeps these removals under wraps and does not publicly announce them. In this case, Hills’ firing was only acknowledged after being brought to the attention of the Army media outlet Stars and Stripes.

It is worth noting that transparency regarding leadership removals varies across different branches of the military. While some, like the Navy, are more forthcoming in announcing such decisions as a means of command accountability, others tend to provide minimal details. In most cases, the initial reason cited for command removal is a “loss of confidence,” though the underlying causes can vary significantly.

Colonel Crystal Hills, a graduate of South Carolina State University, assumed command of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade in June 2022. Throughout her career, Hills has served in various logistics and supply units, with assignments in South Korea, Afghanistan, and the Pentagon. She also spent time teaching at the United States Military Academy.

Overall, the dismissal of Col. Crystal Hills highlights the importance of leadership integrity and the Army’s commitment to maintaining command accountability.