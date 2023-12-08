Army Corps of Engineers Prepares for Demolition of Elizabeth Dam to Improve River Navigation

The Army Corps of Engineers is making progress toward the demolition of the old Elizabeth Dam in Elizabeth Borough, set to take place in 2024. The purpose of this demolition is to enhance commercial navigation on the Monongahela River. However, this project may have an impact on fish habitats. To mitigate this issue, the Army Corps of Engineers has commenced a project to create fish reefs using massive buckets of rock.

Once the dam is removed, it will open up miles of the river for boating, recreation, and unobstructed fish passage. This is expected to provide benefits for various fish species, including walleye, bass, and muskie. The rock reefs will serve as breeding grounds for fish, creating habitat and shallow water areas for spawning during the appropriate season.

This initiative is not limited to the Elizabeth Dam area. The Army Corps of Engineers plans to establish a total of 73 reefs in five segments along the Monongahela River, from Braddock to Charleroi. This development is not only exciting for fish populations but also for boaters and recreational users of the river. However, recreational boaters must be cautious of the shallower areas around the reefs, with clearance as low as three feet. Navigation charts and the LRP Website are essential resources for boaters to ensure safe and enjoyable experiences on the river.

The Army Corps of Engineers’ effort to improve river navigation while mitigating the impact on fish habitats showcases their commitment to balancing the needs of different stakeholders. With the upcoming demolition of the Elizabeth Dam, the Monongahela River is set to provide enhanced opportunities for both recreation and wildlife preservation.