Armie Hammer Shares Cryptic Post on Instagram

Armie Hammer, a Hollywood actor who has been absent from social media for some time, recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram. The post features a video of Hammer on a train, with a laptop on his lap playing a clip from the 1968 film “The Swimmer.” In the clip, actor Burt Lancaster can be seen running along a fence, trying to outrun a horse.

Accompanying the scene is the song “El Millonario” Gitkin. Hammer did not provide a caption for the post, and it remains the only content on his feed, which has been cleaned out.

Many are left wondering about the meaning behind this enigmatic post. Does Hammer relate to Lancaster’s character in the film, a man who has lost touch with reality? Or perhaps he simply appreciates the classic late ’60s cinema that the movie represents. Whatever the case may be, we can only speculate about Hammer’s current state of mind.

Hammer has mostly remained silent about the accusations of sexual abuse that have been leveled against him. Earlier this year, a Los Angeles Police Department investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to press charges.

In a recent interview, Hammer’s former co-star, Timothée Chalamet, briefly touched on the situation. Chalamet mentioned the eerie coincidence of working on a cannibal-themed movie with Hammer’s previous collaborator, Luca Guadagnino, around the same time that disturbing direct messages allegedly sent Hammer were revealed. Chalamet clarified that the film was not influenced these events but rather based on a book.

“The Swimmer” is a highly regarded film and can be rented on Amazon Prime.

