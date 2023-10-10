A Digital Detox: Exploring the Effects of Smartphone Separation

In our modern world, smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. They have revolutionized the way we gather and share information, and have become an extension of our bodies. But what happens when we remove this technological limb from our lives?

Alex Lykos, a writer, actor, and filmmaker from Sydney, decided to find out embarking on a 30-day digital detox. He documented his experience without a smartphone, tablet, or laptop in a film titled “Disconnect Me”. The film explores the impact of technology on personal relationships and daily life.

During the detox, Lykos found himself constantly checking news feeds and social media apps on his Android phone. This behavior made him miserable, leading to feelings of jealousy, envy, and doubt. He realized he needed a break from this addiction and wondered about the return on investment of spending hours scrolling through social media.

Lykos’s wife locked away his devices in a family safe, which had a significant impact on their relationship. As the days went, their interactions became increasingly terse and distant. Lykos’s isolation is portrayed through his reliance on a physical alarm clock, a street directory, a newspaper, and a vintage telephone. He even encountered resistance from his elderly father, who criticized his career choices.

Throughout the detox, Lykos interviewed experts and spoke to children and teenagers about phone use and social media addiction. He learned about the tactics used video games to induce a dopamine rush similar to that experienced gamblers. As the days passed, Lykos felt relieved from the envy caused seeing curated lives on social media, but he also missed the small dopamine hits from notifications.

By day 17, the challenges of the detox became overwhelming for Lykos. He felt disconnected from everyone and everything and contemplated giving up. However, he persevered and completed the 30-day detox. When he finally had access to his smartphone again, he found numerous missed messages and notifications. Surprisingly, he discovered that he hadn’t missed any major events or job opportunities.

Lykos realized that it wasn’t the technology itself that was problematic, but rather the way he allowed it to control him. While “Disconnect Me” is classified as a documentary, Lykos admits to stretching the truth at times for the sake of storytelling. Despite the film’s flaws, he hopes it will spark discussions about technology use and its impact on relationships and personal well-being.

Overall, Lykos’s digital detox experience serves as a reminder for all of us to take a step back from our smartphones and find a healthier balance in our lives.

Sources:

– Source article: No source provided