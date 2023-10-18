Man Charged with Kidnapping and Assault Following Incident on the Blue Ridge Parkway

A Whittier man has been charged with kidnapping, assault, and firearms offenses following an incident on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Evan William Blankenship, 22, was formally charged a grand jury in Charlotte after being arrested on a federal complaint for attempted kidnapping. The charges include kidnapping, assault with intent to commit a felony, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, and possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to the indictment and accompanying affidavit, the incident occurred in the early morning hours of September 28, 2023. The victims, identified as L.P. and L.M., were sitting in a parked vehicle at Water Rock Knob Overlook when Blankenship arrived in his vehicle. Allegedly, Blankenship pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the victims and attempted to pull L.P. out of the vehicle her hair and arm. Throughout the incident, Blankenship threatened to harm both victims and physically assaulted L.P., causing temporary hearing loss. He also fired the firearm into the air before once again pointing it at the victims.

Eventually, L.M. managed to persuade Blankenship to release them. The victims promptly reported the incident to law enforcement. L.P. revealed that she knew Blankenship through Snapchat and believed he had used the app’s location sharing feature to locate her on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Blankenship was arrested on October 11, 2023, and is currently in federal custody. If convicted, he faces severe penalties, including a maximum sentence of life in prison for the kidnapping charge. The assault charges carry a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison, while the possession and discharge of a firearm charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years. The final sentence will depend on the court’s evaluation of the federal sentencing guidelines and other relevant factors.

The investigation leading to the charges was conducted the National Park Service, with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The case will be prosecuted the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville.

It is essential to remember that the charges against Blankenship are allegations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Sources: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.