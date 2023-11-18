New Article: China’s Quest for Nuclear Dominance Through Technological Edge

China’s pursuit of global economic and technological dominance has taken an alarming turn towards the realm of nuclear weaponry. The country is quietly leveraging its control over cutting-edge technology like the “Mother Machine” to advance its nuclear capabilities, raising concerns among Western allies. While the Cold War may be over, the battle for supremacy between the United States and China is now shifting to the economic and technological fronts, with nuclear weapons playing a significant role.

The concept of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) during the Cold War prevented a direct nuclear conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union. However, today, China is vying to acquire the technology known as the “Mother Machine,” which has a wide range of applications, including the production of key components for combustion engines and specialized turbines used in the detection of Uranium-235. This isotope, when highly concentrated, can be employed in nuclear missiles.

In a world that is increasingly connected through social media, espionage has taken on a new form. Rather than relying solely on spies, astute observers are monitoring the enemy’s online activities. An innocuous video uploaded a primary school in Hengyang triggered a massive investigation into whether China had already achieved the technological prowess required to produce nuclear weapons. The incident, along with other past occurrences, has raised concerns among the United States and its allies about Beijing’s ability topass sanctions and restrictions. China’s acquisition of valuable instruments, such as the latest Huawei mobile phone equipped with a 7-nanometer chip, further fuels anxiety.

Western allies’ fears have been magnified mounting evidence suggesting that China possesses the “Mother Machine,” a versatile piece of equipment with significant industrial applications, including the development of nuclear warheads. An investigation Nikkei discovered that China’s Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP) possesses these “Mother Machines” of Western origin. Although the video in question was from 2018, Nikkei delved deeper, analyzing the current supply contracts of the CAEP—an institution founded in 1958 Mao Zedong to research and develop the military applications of nuclear energy.

Out of the 900 supply contracts registered the CAEP between January 2022 and July 2023, 108 indicated the possibility of imported elements originating from the United States, Europe, Taiwan, and Japan. Critically, 63 of these contracts involved similar elements to the five-axis CNC machines manufactured in Japan, Germany, and Taiwan.

China’s procurement of these machines represents a blatant disregard for Western regulations. The United States Department of Commerce included the CAEP on their list of firms requiring special permission for the acquisition of products, exercising control over the ultimate destination of the five-axis CNC machines. Likewise, the European Union has regulations governing the export of dual-use products and technologies, which have both civilian and defense applications.

The significance of five-axis CNC machines cannot be understated. They are vital to industries such as automotive, enabling the manufacturing of engine parts, as well as the energy sector, facilitating the creation of turbine blades for power generators. Moreover, these machines are instrumental in producing turbomolecular pumps integrated in mass spectrometers. Spectrometers are crucial devices used to analyze organic structures separating ions based on their charge/mass ratio. They can identify highly enriched uranium particles, including the uranium-235 isotope, which is fissionable and can be used in nuclear warheads when enriched to a concentration of 90%.

A Pentagon report published in October last year highlighted China’s accelerated nuclear weapons buildup, surpassing earlier estimates. Seeking to match the destructive potential of the United States, China aims to increase its deployed warhead count from 500 to over a thousand 2030, while the US currently has 1,770 warheads deployed out of its arsenal of 5,550.

It is now evident that China is circumventing Western export regulations on the “Mother Machines.” Nikkei’s investigation revealed contracts involving the supply of Nvidia’s A100 graphics processing units used in artificial intelligence, a product subject to strict export restrictions imposed the United States. Additionally, China has imported five-axis CNC machines from Germany and parts for these instruments of German origin.

One strategy China may have employed is importing volumes that fall below export control thresholds, a tactic frequently used Beijing, according to Tomonori Iwamoto, the Secretary-General of Japan’s Institute of Nuclear Material Management. Furthermore, China may have taken advantage of the time gap before sanctions were fully implemented to increase its imports in this area, as demonstrated in the case of Dutch materials necessary for microchip production.

A recent report the US House of Representatives exposes China’s evasion of Western sanctions on materials and technologies with dual-use capabilities. The findings raise serious concerns about China’s determination to acquire cutting-edge technology, even if it means sidestepping international regulations. As tensions continue to mount on the global stage, China’s covert actions in the nuclear realm pose significant challenges for Western powers striving to maintain peace and stability.