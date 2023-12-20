The Bears and Arlington Heights Wrestle with Land Value for New Stadium

Summary: The Bears and Arlington Heights are at odds over the assessed value of the land for their potential new stadium at Arlington Park. The disagreement over the land value has led the Bears to explore other stadium location options. Recently, school districts in the area secured two independent appraisals that valued the property at $160 million. The Bears have agreed to submit their own appraisal value the end of the year. The school districts are committed to defending against unwarranted reductions in property assessments to protect homeowners and education funding.

The Bears and Arlington Heights continue to clash over the assessed value of the land for their proposed new stadium. Determining the land’s worth is crucial as it impacts the annual taxes the Bears will be responsible for. In an effort to address the ongoing property value concerns, school districts in the area have obtained two independent appraisals valuing the property at $160 million. The Bears have also committed to providing their own appraisal value the end of the year.

School districts in the northwest Chicago suburb have actively defended against reductions in property assessments on significant commercial and industrial properties. By doing so, they aim to protect homeowners from increased tax burdens and guarantee adequate funding for education. They recently settled an assessment case with Churchill Downs, Inc., reaching a compromise at $95 million instead of the initially disputed $37.2 million.

The school districts remain open-minded about reaching an agreement with the Bears on the property value. However, they are steadfast in their commitment to ensuring a fair assessment that safeguards the community’s interests. Meanwhile, the Bears have resumed exploring alternative stadium location options after initially purchasing the Arlington Park land. Several municipalities, such as Naperville, Aurora, Waukegan, and even the city of Chicago, have expressed interest.

The Bears have even started considering the viability of the South Lot of Soldier Field as a potential stadium location, with plans to have the land surveyed the same firm they used for Arlington Heights. While discussions and evaluations are still ongoing, updates on this developing story can be expected in the near future.