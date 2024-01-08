Arklow Municipal District Calls for Dedicated Social Media Platform

The Arklow Municipal District (MD) has proposed the establishment of a new social media platform to efficiently disseminate important information to local residents. The motion was put forth Cllr Leonard, prompted numerous complaints from residents struggling to navigate the Council’s website and Facebook page.

District Administrator Alvina Brehony acknowledged the existing policy that consolidated all Facebook accounts associated with Wicklow County Council under one banner. However, Brehony noted that this policy was set to be reviewed in the next year. Furthermore, there were plans to form a dedicated communications team, with positions already being advertised.

Cllr Leonard emphasized the need for a centralized location for communications, specifically for Arklow MD. The current system requires residents to scroll through posts on the general Wicklow County Council page to find relevant information, causing difficulty and frustration. Leonard proposed that a dedicated platform would provide a one-stop shop for residents to access all relevant information, including road closures and public consultations.

While Brehony highlighted that the consultant’s advice led to the consolidation of Facebook accounts, Leonard argued that the town needs its own dedicated space. Citing the example of Greystones, which has its own social media page, Leonard questioned why Arklow couldn’t have the same.

Brehony reiterated that according to the current policy, individual districts were not permitted to have separate social media accounts. However, she acknowledged that the policy would be evaluated in the coming year, allowing for potential proposals.

District Manager Leonora Earls supported the idea of one platform for the entire local authority to simplify communication and navigation. She mentioned that the previous system with 17 different Facebook pages posed a significant challenge for both management and the public.

Earls stated that once the communications team is in place next year, it will inform the future communications policy and consultation process. In the meantime, the district must adhere to Wicklow County Council’s policy of one website and one Facebook page.

The proposal for a dedicated social media platform is an attempt Arklow MD to address the difficulties residents face in accessing important information. While the current policy does not allow for separate accounts, the ongoing review next year presents an opportunity for change. The implementation of an effective communications team and revised policy could simplify access to information and improve overall communication within the district.