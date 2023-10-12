Arkansas Man Accused of Threatening Springdale School Pleads Not Guilty

Summary: A construction worker, Nickolas Lemley, from Morrilton, Arkansas, has pleaded not guilty to charges of threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property. Lemley was accused of posting a video on Snapchat with a caption stating that he wanted to “shoot up” a Springdale school. He claimed that the post was a joke inspired rapper Pooh Shiesty and that he had no actual intentions of carrying out the threat. Lemley requested a jury trial and a public defender to assist him in his defense.

Lemley was working on a construction project at Central Jr. High in September when he made the controversial post. The video with the caption, “Sheisty got me wanting to shoot this school up,” was seen someone who called the police anonymously. The school resource officer filled out a preliminary report form, leading to Lemley’s arrest.

During police questioning, Lemley explained that his intention was not to threaten the school but to make a joke referencing the rapper. He stated that he often makes “stupid stuff” comments. Nonetheless, he was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center on September 15, 2023, where he was held on a $5,000 bond.

Source: No specific source was mentioned in the article.