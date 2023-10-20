Arjun Sampath Summoned Police for Misleading Social Media Post

Madurai rural district police have summoned Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) leader Arjun Sampath to appear before the Checkanurani inspector on October 20th. This summons comes after Sampath made a misleading social media post regarding the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

On October 17th, Sampath commented on a news post about a petrol bomb attack on the house of Sumathi, a dairy farm owner in Keelapatti near Vikramangalam. His comment in Tamil read, “Bomb blast! Fake gun! Increasing weapon culture! A growing gun culture! Deteriorating law and order! People live in fear under the DMK rule!”

The Madurai district superintendent of police, R Shiva Prasad, stated that Sampath has been served with a summon under Section 41A CrPC. He posted false and unverified information on social media, projecting a family dispute issue as a major law and order concern.

It’s important to note that no FIR has been registered at this time. The summon has been served to ascertain the facts from Sampath, and depending on his reply, a case may be registered later. The police are taking this matter seriously to ensure the accuracy and truthfulness of information shared on social media.

As per their duty, the police are investigating the situation and will take appropriate action based on the facts. It’s crucial for social media users to verify information before sharing it to avoid spreading false and misleading narratives that can create panic and unrest in society.

By promoting responsible social media use, individuals can contribute to maintaining law and order in their communities and prevent the spread of false information that can harm innocent individuals or cause unnecessary fear and anxiety.

