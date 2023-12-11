Be Vigilant: Protect Yourself from Deepfake Endorsements

In an age of increasing technological advancements, it is becoming more difficult to discern between what is real and what is not, especially online. Laura Guerra, like many others, fell victim to a scam when she saw Oprah Winfrey’s face associated with a product and assumed its legitimacy. However, it turned out to be a false endorsement, leading to financial loss and frustration.

Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, and Elon Musk have found themselves unknowingly tied to fraudulent schemes, where their likeness is manipulated or falsely used to endorse products and services. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Better Business Bureau (BBB) warn consumers about the rise of deepfake images and videos, created using artificial intelligence to deceive viewers into believing in the authenticity of the endorsements.

To safeguard yourself from falling prey to such scams, it is crucial to take certain proactive measures. Before making any online purchase, conduct thorough research about the company. Check their location, contact information, and read reviews and complaints. Consider searching for the company’s name alongside the word “scam” to uncover any red flags.

Be skeptical of any pop-up or advertisement that heavily relies on a celebrity endorsement. Do not blindly trust such endorsements, especially when they appear on social media platforms. Instead, make your purchase from reputable and legitimate websites or marketplaces.

Avoid clicking on third-party links, as they can lead to unsafe websites or phishing attempts. If you decide to purchase a product, always verify the website’s legitimacy and security.

Additionally, it is essential to report any fraudulent activity promptly. If you believe you have been a victim of a deepfake product endorsement scheme, contact your credit card or banking company immediately to dispute the charge.

In response to these growing concerns, some politicians are trying to combat deepfake ads. The No Fakes Act, proposed Senators Chris Coons, Marsha Blackburn, Amy Klobuchar, and Thom Tillis, aims to establish a nationwide standard for individuals to take legal action against those who use their AI-generated likeness without permission. Representative Yvette Clarke has also reintroduced the Deepfakes Accountability Act, which seeks to criminalize the unauthorized use of someone’s likeness if it may cause harm.

Ultimately, it is crucial to remain vigilant and rely on research rather than celebrity endorsements alone. Learn from Laura Guerra’s unfortunate experience and protect yourself from falling victim to deepfake scams. Trust but verify, and safeguard your online transactions.