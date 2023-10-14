Washington State Looks to Bounce Back Against Arizona Wildcats

The No. 19 Washington State Cougars suffered their first loss of the season last week, losing 25-17 to UCLA. However, they are determined to bounce back and regain their winning momentum. This week, they will face off against the Arizona Wildcats in a home game at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Despite their loss, the Cougars had some notable performances in their previous game. Quarterback Cameron Ward faced pressure from UCLA’s relentless pass rush but still managed to throw for 197 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Cougars’ defense also had its moments, with cornerback Kapena Gushiken intercepting a pass and returning it for an 88-yard touchdown. However, UCLA ultimately took the lead and secured the win with a late touchdown.

The Wildcats, on the other hand, have been dealing with their own challenges. Quarterback Jayden de Laura, who played for Washington State before transferring to Arizona, was set for a revenge game against his former team. However, de Laura suffered an injury earlier this season, forcing the Wildcats to rely on redshirt freshman Noah Fifita. In his last game against USC, Fifita had an impressive performance, throwing for 303 yards and five touchdowns in a close 43-41 loss.

The last time these two teams met, Washington State emerged victorious with a 31-20 win in Tucson. This time, with de Laura out due to injury, the Wildcats will have to find another way to challenge the Cougars’ defense.

The upcoming game between Washington State and Arizona is set to take place on Saturday, October 14, with a start time of 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network, and it can also be streamed live on fuboTV.

