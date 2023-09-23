The Week 4 Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys will be facing off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Cowboys are coming off a big win and will look to continue their success, while the Cardinals aim to bounce back from their two consecutive losses.

Last Sunday, the Cowboys had an impressive performance against the Jets, securing a 30-10 victory. Quarterback Dak Prescott led the team with 255 passing yards and two touchdowns, earning a passer rating of 112.2. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb also made significant contributions with 143 receiving yards. The special teams played a crucial role, contributing 16 points, including five field goals kicker Brandon Aubrey.

On the other hand, the Cardinals’ game against the Giants ended in a close 31-28 loss, extending their losing streak to nine games. Despite a solid performance from quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who threw for 228 yards and a touchdown, the Cardinals fell short. Running back James Conner rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown to provide additional support.

The Cowboys head into this matchup as 12-point favorites, according to experts. Last season, the team had a 10-7 record against the spread, showing their ability to perform under pressure. In comparison, the Cardinals struggled as underdogs, winning only three out of their 14 games last season.

The current odds favor the Cowboys with a 12-point spread, and the over/under is set at 43.5 points. Fans can follow the game on FOX or stream it on fuboTV (regional restrictions may apply).

In their recent series history, the Cardinals have won two out of the last three games against the Cowboys. However, the Cowboys will be eager to reverse that trend and secure a victory in this matchup.

