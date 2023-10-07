Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals: Game Preview and Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals are set to face off in an exciting match on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 4:05 p.m. ET at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Both teams are coming off considerable defeats in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back.

The Cardinals had a rough outing last season, and unfortunately for them, this season hasn’t started any better. They suffered a crushing 35-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, marking their third consecutive loss against the rival team. Despite the defeat, Joshua Dobbs had a strong performance, throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns, while Michael Wilson caught two touchdowns and gained 76 receiving yards.

On the other hand, the Bengals had a disappointing game, losing 27-3 against the Titans. They struggled to move the ball, finishing the game with only 211 total yards, while their opponents gained 400 yards. This loss pushed the Bengals’ record down to 1-3.

Cincinnati is currently favored three points against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under for the game is set at 44.5 points. Experts initially predicted a close game with a Cincinnati victory, but the outcome was quite different.

In terms of the series history, Arizona has won both of the last two matchups against Cincinnati in the past 8 years. In October 2019, Arizona emerged victorious a score of 26-23, and in November 2015, they won 34-31.

It will be an intriguing matchup as both teams are eager to regain their winning form. Fans can catch the game on Fox or stream it online via fuboTV. Make sure to follow the action on the CBS Sports App for live updates.

