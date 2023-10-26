Study Finds Female Executives Outperform Male CEOs on Linkedin

According to a recently published study, female executives in Germany have been found to communicate more effectively and efficiently on the business networking platform Linkedin than most CEOs. The Female Board Edition of LinkedIndex, conducted the Cologne-based communication agency Palmerhargreaves in collaboration with its subsidiary Exofarerüber, determined the top twenty Linkedin performers among German executives.

At the top of the communication rankings is Ariane Reinhart, the Chief HR Officer of Continental, an automotive supplier. Reinhart’s Linkedin communication primarily revolves around people-related topics such as New Work, workplace transformation, and sustainability. Last year, she secured the third spot in the Female Board Edition of LinkedIndex, and she now replaces the former VW board member Hildegard Wortmann at the top.

In second place is Sarena Lin, the former head of HR at Bayer. Lin also focuses on topics related to New Work, leadership, and diversity. Britta Seeger, the sales chief at Mercedes-Benz, takes the third spot in the ranking. According to the study, Seeger’s communication is more product-oriented, blurring the lines between CEO communication and advertising. Other female executives who made it to the top ten include Birgit Bohle from Deutsche Telekom in fifth place, and Amanda Rajkumar, the former HR executive at Adidas, in eighth place.

The study analyzed 79 Linkedin profiles of executives from companies listed in DAX, MDAX, and TechDAX between the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023. Eleven out of a total of 90 executives were excluded from the analysis because they either had no profile or were inactive. The communicative performance of the active top executives was evaluated based on five equally weighted factors: number of followers, number of posts, engagement rate, audience activity, and owner interactions.

In a direct comparison with the CEO-LinkedIndex from March, it was found that most female executives use Linkedin more intensively and effectively than many male CEOs. The top ten male CEOs had a median of 79 posts and an engagement rate of 1.88 percent. On the other hand, the top ten female executives achieved an engagement rate of 2.24 percent with 71 posts. This means that they have a more effective posting strategy with less scatter.

Furthermore, female executives are more active in their networks. They engage in networking activities almost three times as often, despite having fewer followers and a correspondingly lower audience activity. Daniel Jungblut, the head of the study and Director of Executive Communications at Palmerhargreaves, stated, “From research on the job market, we know that women have to put in a significant amount of extra effort to succeed in top positions. We also measure this extra effort in communication. Germany’s female top executives communicate better and more efficiently than most CEOs: they are more approachable and confident in their interactions.”

FAQs:

Q: Who conducted the study on communication behavior of German executives on Linkedin?

A: The study was conducted Palmerhargreaves, a Cologne-based communication agency, in collaboration with its subsidiary Exofarerüber.

Q: Who topped the communication rankings among female executives on Linkedin?

A: Ariane Reinhart, the Chief HR Officer of Continental, secured the top spot.

Q: What topics did Ariane Reinhart primarily focus on in her Linkedin communication?

A: Reinhart mainly communicates on topics related to New Work, workplace transformation, and sustainability.

Q: How do female executives’ communication performance on Linkedin compare to male CEOs?

A: Female executives were found to use Linkedin more intensively and effectively than many male CEOs in terms of posting strategy and engagement rate.

Q: How were the communicative performances of the executives evaluated in the study?

A: The study evaluated the performance based on five equally weighted factors: number of followers, number of posts, engagement rate, audience activity, and owner interactions.