Ariana Grande Drops Hints at Upcoming Music in Studio Footage

After a three-year break since her last album release, Ariana Grande has provided her fans with a glimpse into her time in the recording studio. The pop superstar shared a series of photos and a video on Instagram, showcasing herself hard at work on what appears to be new music.

Grande can be seen in the footage, meticulously editing audio files on a computer, leaving her fans and friends buzzing with excitement. Fellow musicians SZA and Billie Eilish expressed their anticipation in the comments section, while her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, shared a heartfelt message of support.

Despite the lack of captions and muted videos, the teaser footage has left fans wondering what exactly Grande has in store for her eagerly-awaiting audience.

This recent stint in the recording studio comes after Grande temporarily shifted her focus to the Wicked live-action film. With her last album release in 2020, titled Positions, the artist dedicated her time to the film and her successful venture into the beauty industry with R.E.M Beauty.

However, this isn’t the first time that Grande has hinted at new music. In a Q&A session for R.E.M. Beauty earlier this year, she playfully assured her fans that new music was on its way, promising, “There’s more.”

As fans eagerly speculate about the possibility of a new album in 2024, it seems that Grande is consciously building anticipation. With her undeniable talent and dedicated fan base, it’s evident that whatever she has in store will undoubtedly be worth the wait.