Ariana Grande Should Have Been Ariel?

In a surprising turn of events, the internet has been buzzing with debates over whether pop sensation Ariana Grande should have been cast as Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” The news of Halle Bailey’s casting as the iconic mermaid princess was met with mixed reactions, leading some fans to argue that Grande would have been a better fit for the role. Let’s dive into the controversy and explore the reasons behind this debate.

Many supporters of Grande argue that her vocal prowess and undeniable talent make her the perfect candidate to bring Ariel to life. With her impressive range and ability to hit high notes effortlessly, Grande has proven time and time again that she possesses the vocal chops necessary to tackle the challenging songs from the beloved animated film. Her experience in musical theater, including her role as Penny Pingleton in “Hairspray Live!,” further solidifies her suitability for the role.

However, it is important to note that casting decisions are not solely based on vocal abilities. The casting of Halle Bailey, a talented young actress and singer, brings a fresh perspective to the character of Ariel. Bailey’s casting is a step towards inclusivity and diversity, as she is the first woman of color to portray the iconic princess. This decision has been widely praised for breaking barriers and providing representation for underrepresented communities.

FAQ:

Q: Why do some fans believe Ariana Grande should have been cast as Ariel?

A: Fans argue that Grande’s exceptional vocal abilities and experience in musical theater make her a perfect fit for the role.

Q: Who was ultimately cast as Ariel in the live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid”?

A: Halle Bailey, a talented young actress and singer, was chosen to portray Ariel in the upcoming film.

Q: Why is Halle Bailey’s casting significant?

A: Bailey’s casting is seen as a step towards inclusivity and diversity, as she is the first woman of color to portray Ariel, providing representation for underrepresented communities.

In conclusion, while the debate over whether Ariana Grande should have been cast as Ariel continues to divide fans, it is important to recognize the significance of Halle Bailey’s casting and the positive impact it has on representation in Hollywood. Both Grande and Bailey are incredibly talented artists, and their unique strengths would have brought different interpretations to the beloved character. Ultimately, the decision to cast Bailey as Ariel opens doors for more diverse storytelling and showcases the talent of a rising star.