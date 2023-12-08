Ariana Grande Teases Exciting New Music Project

Ariana Grande is stirring up anticipation as she shares glimpses of her time in the recording studio on Instagram. The pop superstar posted a series of photos and videos, showcasing her immersed in her work, surrounded audio files on her computer screen.

Although Grande didn’t provide any captions for the posts, her close friend and frequent collaborator Victoria Monet expressed excitement, commenting, “she’s home!” Even Cynthia Erivo, Grande’s co-star in the musical Wicked, couldn’t contain her admiration, proclaiming, “no one is ready. I’m so freaking proud of you…This project is so freaking special!”

Incorporating heartfelt tributes and rare materials, Grande has been steadily honoring her musical journey. Earlier this year, she paid tribute to the late Mac Miller in a revamped version of their 2013 track ‘The Way,’ releasing a 10th-anniversary deluxe reissue of her debut album ‘Yours Truly.’ She has also been actively filming for the upcoming Wicked movie, recently dropping a live performance video for her song ‘Baby I,’ filmed at the Soho House in London.

Grande’s dedication to Miller’s legacy extends beyond her tribute songs and albums. In an interview, she emphasized Miller’s unwavering passion for music, describing how he would wake up, roll out of bed, and head straight to the adjacent studio. Grande believes that “nothing mattered more to him than music, ever.”

With these tantalizing glimpses into Grande’s studio sessions, fans are eagerly awaiting news of an imminent music project. The singer’s ability to continuously evolve her sound while paying homage to her roots is a testament to her artistry and commitment to her craft.