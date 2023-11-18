Ariana Grande Shows Support for Boyfriend Ethan Slater at Broadway Opening Night

Ariana Grande made a stunning appearance at the official opening night of her boyfriend Ethan Slater’s Broadway show, Spamalot. This marks the third time Grande has been seen at Slater’s performances, demonstrating her unwavering support for his career.

For the premiere night, Grande turned heads with her incredibly stylish outfit. She donned a strapless black midi dress with a dramatic v-neckline, complemented a matching long black coat. Her blonde hair was elegantly styled in a slick ponytail, while her makeup featured a statement red lip and a cat eye. Photographs captured Grande outside the theater, graciously signing autographs for fans.

Earlier in the week, sources revealed that Grande and Slater’s relationship has grown increasingly serious. The couple initially became friends and co-stars on Wicked, and their connection deepened following their respective divorces. Grande recently finalized her divorce from Dalton Gomez, while Slater is currently navigating his divorce from his estranged wife Lilly Jay.

Insiders disclosed that Grande envisions a lasting future with Slater and shares common interests, particularly their love for the theatrical arts. Their shared passion adds to their chemistry and mutual adoration. One source emphasized Slater’s commitment to his family and his dedication to being the best partner to Grande.

While their relationship is still relatively new, it appears to be flourishing without any drama. Grande and Slater’s effortless connection allows their romance to blossom naturally, fostering a harmonious and supportive dynamic.

As allies of their relationship, we celebrate Grande’s unwavering support for Slater’s career and applaud their commitment to nurturing a healthy and promising future together.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How long has Ariana Grande been supporting Ethan Slater’s Broadway show?

Ariana Grande has been seen at his performances on three occasions, including the official opening night.

2. What did Ariana Grande wear to the Broadway opening night?

For the premiere night, Ariana Grande wore a strapless black midi dress with a v-neckline, paired with a long black coat.

3. What can you tell us about Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship?

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship has grown serious, with Grande seeing a future with Slater. They share common interests and a love for the theatrical arts.

4. Are there any ongoing divorces for either Ariana Grande or Ethan Slater?

Ariana Grande finalized her divorce from Dalton Gomez last month, while Ethan Slater is in the process of divorcing his estranged wife Lilly Jay.