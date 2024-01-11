Ariana Grande Returns with a Brand New Hit Single

Ariana Grande, the talented pop singer, is preparing for her highly anticipated comeback this Friday with the release of her latest hit single, “Yes, and?”. As we eagerly await the arrival of her new track, let’s take a trip down memory lane and explore some of Grande’s most incredible moments where she showcased her talent for imitating famous voices.

One of Grande’s most well-known and successful imitations is that of Celine Dion. Her videos impersonating the Canadian artist have captivated audiences around the world, and she has been invited numerous times Jimmy Fallon to perform Dion’s songs on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. Grande nails the gestures, facial expressions, and intonation of Dion’s voice, leaving viewers in awe.

Grande’s talent for imitation doesn’t stop at Celine Dion. During a sketch for an American television show, the singer hilariously imitates Shakira, showcasing her impressive ability to mimic the Colombian artist’s deep voice. She even attempts to replicate Shakira’s signature dance moves, adding an extra comedic touch to her performance.

On another occasion, while appearing on “Saturday Night Live”, Grande took on the challenge of imitating Britney Spears. Her cover of the iconic hit “Baby One More Time” was incredibly convincing, leading viewers to believe that they were listening to Spears herself. Britney Spears herself acknowledged Grande’s talent, stating that she had “already heard better,” but praising her smooth and beautiful voice.

Lastly, Grande couldn’t resist poking fun at her friend Rihanna during another “Saturday Night Live” sketch. In this hilarious moment, Grande performs a humorous rendition of Rihanna’s hit song “Work” and jokingly admits that she doesn’t understand what Rihanna is saying. It’s all in good fun and demonstrates Grande’s ability to bring comedic elements to her imitations.

Ariana Grande’s return to the music scene is highly anticipated, and her ability to flawlessly imitate popular singers has only added to her appeal. As we countdown to the release of “Yes, and?”, we can’t help but admire Grande’s exceptional talent for bringing these beloved voices to life in her own unique way.