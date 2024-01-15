Ariana DeBose Takes the Spotlight at Critics Choice Awards

Ariana DeBose stole the show at the Critics Choice Awards with her graceful presence and undeniable talent. While presenting the Best Song category, Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos made a playful remark about “actors who think they are singers,” and mentioned DeBose among the list of names. Although she initially appeared puzzled, DeBose opted to maintain her composure and responded with a smile and laughter.

DeBose, who was nominated in the Best Song category for her captivating performance in the animated film Wish, has a rich and diverse background in the entertainment industry. With an Oscar-winning role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story adaptation, DeBose has proven her versatility and prowess as an actor. Her talent extends beyond the silver screen, as she has graced the stages of Broadway musicals such as Bring It On, Motown: The Musical, Pippin, and Hamilton.

The playful banter at the Critics Choice Awards sparked a conversation on social media, with fans and viewers chiming in on the lighthearted moment. While some found humor in the joke, others praised DeBose for her professionalism and ability to handle the unexpected. The incident served as yet another reminder of DeBose’s rising stardom and her ability to captivate audiences in various artistic mediums.

As the video of the moment circulated online, fans eagerly showed their support and admiration for DeBose, who continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. Her success and talent are celebrated not only her fellow actors but also fans and critics alike. With each new project and each captivating performance, DeBose solidifies her place as a force to be reckoned with, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting her future endeavors.