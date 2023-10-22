Blind Actress Takes on Leading Role in Netflix Series

Aria Mia Loberti, a blind actress with no prior acting experience, has been cast as the lead in the upcoming Netflix series “All the Light We Cannot See.” The series is an adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and is set against the backdrop of World War II. Loberti plays Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a young French woman who lost her sight as a girl.

Director Shawn Levy expressed his belief that casting a blind actress was the best way to authentically portray the character. After seeing hundreds of auditions, Loberti rose to the top. Levy wanted to bring the experience of blindness that Marie-Laure lives with to the screen.

Loberti, who previously focused on academics and became a Fulbright scholar, viewed the opportunity to act as a chance to bring her own lived experience to the role. She believes in the importance of equal opportunities for disabled actors and authentic storytelling.

During filming in Budapest, Hungary, Loberti felt comfortable on set, accompanied her service dog, Ingrid. She emphasized that immersing the audience into a culture and mindset of blindness is not just choreography but a lifestyle.

To prepare for the role, Loberti worked with associate producer Joe Strechay, a blind consultant for Netflix. Strechay ensures that portrayals of blind or low-vision characters are realistic and sensitive. Loberti and Strechay aimed to bridge the gap between their own life experiences and the experiences of Marie-Laure.

Director Levy praised Loberti for her ability to look above the sound and listen to voices, mirroring the behavior of many blind individuals. He highlighted the unique perspective she brings to the character and storyline.

Loberti’s casting is a significant step towards diverse and authentic representation in the entertainment industry. It highlights the need for equal opportunities for disabled actors and the importance of telling stories that truly reflect the experiences of different individuals.

