Ari Emanuel Calls for Investigation Into CAA and Demands Leave of Absence for Lourd and Huvane

During a recent public appearance, Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, criticized talent agency CAA for their handling of issues related to Harvey Weinstein. Emanuel called for CAA executives Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane to take a leave of absence while an investigation takes place.

Emanuel also expressed his desire for studios and actors to reach a deal, even if it means compromising. He emphasized that winning an Oscar should not be the primary focus of negotiations.

In addition, Emanuel mentioned potential deals with Netflix for Tyler Perry and David Ellison. He also expressed interest in acquiring the rights to WWE’s Raw.

Emanuel did not shy away from expressing his opinions on the recent terror attacks in Israel. He condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his handling of the situation, calling him “morally corrupt” and stating that he should not hold power.

When asked about his role as a Hollywood agent, Emanuel confirmed that he is still actively working in the industry. He mentioned closed deals with Netflix for Tyler Perry and David Ellison but did not provide further details.

Regarding the ongoing labor strike, Emanuel acknowledged the need for addressing significant issues. However, he advised negotiators to be willing to compromise and not to try to solve all problems immediately.

Emanuel shared his insights on potential acquisitions and sales in a hypothetical game, expressing confidence in companies like YouTube, Microsoft, and Netflix. However, he had a less optimistic outlook for Paramount and Fox.

In terms of succession at Endeavor, Emanuel praised President Mark Shapiro but made it clear that he has no plans to leave his position.

In conclusion, Ari Emanuel used his public appearance to address key issues in the industry, from the handling of sexual assault allegations to executive decisions and potential business deals.

