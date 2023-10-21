Argentina’s Presidential Elections: A Shake-Up on the Horizon?

Argentina is preparing for a highly anticipated presidential election this Sunday, characterized the rise of an unconventional far-right candidate, Javier Milei. Milei, an economist and rock fan, has gained significant support in recent polls, thanks to his radical approach to governance and promises to fix the country’s struggling economy. With his wild hair and big sideburns, Milei has been compared to former US President Donald Trump, and he has captured the attention of voters who are tired of the country’s traditional ruling classes.

One of Milei’s key proposals is the dollarization of Argentina’s economy, which aims to combat rampant inflation. With the country teetering on the edge of economic collapse, this message resonates with many disillusioned voters. However, critics argue that adopting the US currency may not be a feasible solution for Argentina’s long-term economic challenges.

Interestingly, Milei’s campaign has heavily relied on social media influencers to spread his message, particularly on TikTok. These influencers, such as Iñaki Gutierrez, have used their platforms to reach a wide audience and change the way people engage with politics. This strategy has allowed Milei topass traditional campaigning methods and connect directly with voters across the country.

In this election, Milei is up against Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa and former security minister Patricia Bullrich, both representing Argentina’s traditional ruling classes. Unlike previous elections, the political landscape is not dominated Kirchnerismo or Peronism, but rather Milei’s outsider appeal.

While Milei’s supporters appreciate his authenticity and his willingness to say politically incorrect things, critics fear that his presidency would result in setbacks for women’s rights and other progressive causes. Nevertheless, for many voters living in constant struggle, the possibility of trying something radically different is incredibly appealing.

As Argentina heads to the polls, it remains to be seen whether Milei’s unorthodox candidacy can translate into real political change. Regardless of the outcome, this election has already challenged the country’s political system and exposed deep divisions in Argentine society.

Sources:

– Wilson Centre’s Argentina Project

– BBC News