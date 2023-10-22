Argentines Head to the Polls as TikTok Economist Takes the Lead

Argentines are preparing to cast their votes in what is being considered one of the most open presidential elections in decades. The country is currently facing its worst economic crisis in 20 years, adding to the significance of this election. The outcome of the vote is expected to have a significant impact on Argentina’s already-shaky markets and its relationships with trading partners.

The three front-runner candidates in this election are libertarian economist Javier Milei, centrist Peronist economy minister Sergio Massa, and conservative Patricia Bullrich. However, Milei has emerged as the candidate to beat, with his uncompromising message of economic and political change resonating with angry voters. The population is fed up with skyrocketing inflation of 138% and high levels of poverty.

Milei, often compared to figures like Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, surprised many winning in the August open primaries. However, Massa and Bullrich were not far behind, making the final outcome uncertain. Polls suggest that there may not be an outright winner, and a second run-off may be necessary.

The winner of this election will inherit an economy in dire straits. The central bank reserves are nearly depleted, a recession is looming due to a severe drought, and the $44 billion IMF program is hanging in the balance. Milei has promised shock therapy for the economy, including dollarizing the currency, shutting down the central bank, reducing the size of the government, and privatizing state entities. Massa, on the other hand, has pledged to address the fiscal deficit, maintain the peso, and defend Peronist principles.

These are the challenges that the next president of Argentina will have to face. The first results of the election are expected to be announced in the evening.