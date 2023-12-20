Experience the Magic of Christmas in Martin Bertera’s “Mistletoe”

Martin Bertera, renowned for his non-fiction history books, takes a step into the world of fiction with his latest novel, “Mistletoe.” This heartwarming Christmas story is set in Michigan during the Civil War and delves into the history of orphan trains.

The protagonist, Patricia O’Grady, hails from Ireland and finds herself orphaned in New York City during the mid-1800s. She embarks on a journey to the Midwest on an orphan train, seeking a new and quieter life. However, her life isn’t without challenges as she endures a difficult time on a farm in Wyandotte. Eventually, Patricia finds solace and a sense of belonging with a kind store owner and his daughter, experiencing the joy of a family Christmas after years of hardship.

While “Mistletoe” is a fictional tale, it is rooted in actual events. Bertera’s extensive research of the era – encompassing the election of Abraham Lincoln, the Civil War, and the Irish Potato Famine – lends authenticity to the narrative.

Bertera’s inspiration for the novel stems from his love for Christmas and his passion for historical literature. He drew influence from various sources, including Charles Dickens’ writing, Civil War Christmas stories, and documentaries about orphan trains. Through “Mistletoe,” Bertera hopes to capture the spirit of hope and share it with teens and adults alike.

As an esteemed historian, Bertera’s books have been lauded as valuable reference materials for researchers seeking Michigan-related Civil War facts. Additionally, he has contributed to the preservation of local history through his work with the Brownstown Historical Society and his involvement in creating historical dioramas.

Don’t miss out on the enchantment of “Mistletoe.” Grab a copy at the Wyandotte Historical Society or find it on Amazon.com. For every book sold, Bertera will be donating $5 to historical museums.

Experience the magic of Christmas through Patricia’s journey of resilience and the enduring power of goodness.