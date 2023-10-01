Can You Solve This TikTok Riddle?

This intriguing viral riddle, originally posted on TikTok, has perplexed numerous online enthusiasts. TikTok is renowned for hosting quizzes and personality tests, and this puzzle is no exception.

The challenge before you involves a faulty mathematical expression: 9 + 3 x 2 = 2, artfully crafted using 27 matchsticks. Your sole task is to rearrange these matchsticks in a manner that yields the correct equation. With a touch of creativity and an “outside the box” mindset, you can uncover the elusive solution.

Whether you’ve already cracked the puzzle or not, there’s no need for concern. The solution awaits you just below, ready for your exploration.

To solve the riddle, you need to rearrange the matchsticks to create a valid equation. In this case, the equation 9 + 3 x 2 = 2 is incorrect because the order of mathematical operations is not followed. According to the rules of mathematics, multiplication should be performed before addition.

To correct the equation, you need to move one matchstick from the addition symbol (+) to the multiplication symbol (x) to make it visually represent multiplication standing for times. By doing so, the equation will read 9 x 3 + 2 = 29, which is the correct answer.

This riddle challenges our ability to think critically and find alternative solutions. It serves as a reminder that sometimes the solution lies outside of the conventional path and requires us to think creatively.

Next time you encounter a riddle or puzzle, remember to step back, think outside the box, and explore different possibilities. With a little creativity, you can unravel even the most perplexing challenges.

