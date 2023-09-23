Taylor Swift’s Call to Action Leads to 35,000 New Voter Registrations

Taylor Swift, the popular singer and influential figure, recently used her platform to urge her fans to register to vote. In honor of National Voter Registration Day, Swift took to Instagram to ask her 272 million followers if they were registered to vote. She provided a link to Vote.org, a non-profit organization that assists with voter registration.

The response from Swift’s fans was overwhelming. According to Nick Morrow, communications director for Vote.org, the website experienced a surge in traffic after Swift’s post. The site saw an average of 13,000 users every half hour. Morrow noted that Swift’s reputation as a mastermind was well-earned.

Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey revealed the impact of Swift’s call to action. The organization saw 35,000 new voter registrations, representing a 22.5 percent increase from the previous year. Additionally, there was a 115 percent increase in registrations 18-year-olds compared to last year. In total, 50,000 users verified their registration status.

Swift’s decision to engage politically is noteworthy. In the past, she refrained from sharing her political opinions, but in 2018, she broke her silence and publicly supported Tennessee’s Democratic Senate candidate. She also endorsed President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential campaign.

This move Swift has not only encouraged her fans to participate in the democratic process but has also sparked a conversation about the importance of using one’s platform for positive change. Swift’s call to action serves as a reminder that every voice matters in elections and that celebrities can have a significant impact on civic engagement.

Overall, Taylor Swift’s efforts have resulted in thousands of new voter registrations and increased engagement on Vote.org. Her influence extends beyond the realm of music, demonstrating the power of using one’s platform for social and political change.

Definitions:

– National Voter Registration Day: A day dedicated to promoting voter registration and increasing voter participation.

– Vote.org: A non-profit organization that assists individuals with voter registration and provides resources for voters.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times: [source]

– ANGELA WEISS / AFP: [source]