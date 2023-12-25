Chris Bumstead’s Massive Following Sparks Debate Among Bodybuilders

A heated debate has been ignited within the bodybuilding community over the popularity of Mr. Olympia’s Open division competitors compared to Classic Physique competitors. While the Men’s Open division has long been considered the most popular, Chris Bumstead, a five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique winner, has emerged as a symbol of this changing paradigm.

With an impressive following of 22.3 million on Instagram, Bumstead’s popularity surpasses that of many iconic bodybuilders from previous eras. However, this surge in followers has raised some eyebrows, prompting discussions about the authenticity of his fan base. One veteran bodybuilder, Dave Palumbo, recently expressed his astonishment at Bumstead’s massive following, highlighting the fact that even Open division competitors like Derek Lunsford and Samson Dauda have not garnered such a substantial following.

In response to this debate, IFBB Pro coach Greg Doucette came to Bumstead’s defense, challenging the notion that follower count determines a bodybuilder’s worth. Doucette pointed out that even Sam Sulek, a teenage bodybuilder who has yet to compete, has amassed over 4 million followers. He emphasized that the number of followers one has does not reflect their division or number of Mr. Olympia titles.

The controversy extends beyond social media fame, as some bodybuilding veterans have weighed in on the matter. Jay Cutler, a four-time Mr. Olympia winner, expressed his belief that Classic Physique titles do not hold the same prestige as Open division titles. Cutler argued that while Bumstead has an impressive five Classic Physique titles, they do not equate to even a single Open Olympia win.

Ultimately, the popularity of bodybuilders should not be determined solely the division in which they compete. Numerous examples exist that defy this norm, as pointed out Doucette. The debate surrounding the priority given to the Open division versus Classic Physique persists, but one thing is clear: Bumstead’s remarkable following has sparked a broader conversation within the bodybuilding community.