New Ad-Supported Netflix Option Gaining Traction Despite Lack of Awareness

A recent survey conducted Evercore reveals that a significant number of current Netflix subscribers are unaware of the availability of a cheaper ad-supported pricing option. However, this lack of awareness may not be indicative of a lack of potential market share for the streaming giant.

Over the past year, Netflix’s foray into ad-supported content has dominated the industry news cycle. The decision to introduce ads, which was initially met with skepticism from the streaming platform’s anti-commercial stance, has proven to be a lucrative move. Although the ad-supported tier has not yet reached its full potential, it is currently generating more revenue per member than the pricier ad-free tiers.

The Evercore survey involved 1,300 subscribers from the United States, as well as 1,300 subscribers from both Germany and France. The results of the survey suggest that the lack of awareness regarding the ad-supported option offers room for growth. Notably, 35 percent of current Netflix subscribers who are likely to cancel their subscription express interest in signing up for the ad-supported tier. Similarly, 29 percent of those who have already canceled their subscription express the same intention.

While price remains a significant factor in attracting subscribers to the ad-supported tier (which is currently priced at $6.99 per month), Evercore’s survey also highlighted Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown, known internally as “paid sharing,” as a driving force behind the increased interest in the ad-supported option. Approximately 22 percent of respondents stated that the crackdown influenced their decision to consider the ad-supported tier.

Although Netflix has not publicly disclosed specific subscriber numbers for the ad-supported tier, it reported a 70 percent increase in sign-ups quarter-over-quarter, with the ad-supported tier accounting for 30 percent of new subscribers in countries where it is available. These figures indicate that despite the lack of widespread awareness, the ad-supported option is gaining traction and has the potential to become a significant revenue driver for Netflix in the future.