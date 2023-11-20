Six Indicators That Your Employee Might Be Preparing to Leave

As a leader, it is not uncommon to be blindsided an employee’s resignation. Often, we get so focused on managing low-performing staff that we fail to invest the same energy in nurturing our top talent. When the star of the team requests a meeting, we might assume it’s a routine project update, only to be caught off guard when they announce their departure.

After such an unexpected resignation, leaders often ponder how they missed the signs. In hindsight, they reflect on the employee’s restlessness, lack of fulfillment, and desire for new opportunities — red flags that were conveniently overlooked.

Here are six warning signs that may indicate an employee is contemplating a departure:

Frequent absences: Restless employees often take sick or carer’s leave to attend job interviews, explore other employment options, or simply take a break from their current role. Be cautious of unexplained single-day absences and uncertified leave. Pay attention to evolving patterns in their leave history. Withdrawal from key commitments: When an employee no longer volunteers for important projects orpasses opportunities for growth, it may suggest underlying restlessness. Watch for signs of disengagement and disinterest in future activities that align with their career development. Decreased discretionary effort: Engaged employees consistently strive to enhance their performance and contribute value to the organization. If you notice a decline in an employee’s willingness to go the extra mile, such as leaving work promptly or appearing disengaged during team tasks, it could indicate their diminishing commitment to the team. Decline in productivity: When a once-strong performer starts to slip in terms of results, it’s essential to investigate the root cause. Consider whether their drop in productivity is linked to a lack of motivation in their current role. Assess whether there are external factors pulling them toward other opportunities or internal issues pushing them away. Blurred boundaries between work and personal life: While everyone deals with personal matters from time to time, noticeable shifts in an employee’s focus from work to personal activities, such as excessive social media use or increased personal phone calls, might signal disengagement at work. Disinterest in development: Pay attention if an employee who was previously eager for training and development opportunities stops seeking them. A decrease in their interest in personal growth could indicate that they have set their sights on new prospects elsewhere.

FAQ:

What can leaders do when they notice these warning signs?

When leaders observe these indicators, it is crucial to address them head-on. Gather evidence of the changes in behavior or performance and consider any obstacles preventing the employee’s success. Then, schedule a transparent conversation to discuss their concerns and find mutually beneficial solutions.

Should leaders try to retain every employee, even if they are looking to leave?

No, not all employees are worth keeping. Recognize that some individuals have outgrown the organization and are seeking new opportunities. It’s important to focus on what the business can improve to meet the evolving needs of its employees.

When should leaders cut their losses and end the employment relationship?

If warning signs are addressed early enough, there is a chance to remedy the situation. However, if it becomes clear that the employee is genuinely unhappy and there is no feasible solution, it may be best to part ways amicably.