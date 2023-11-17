Are Will Smith’s Parents Still Alive?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often captivate our attention with their talent, charisma, and personal lives. Will Smith, the renowned actor, producer, and rapper, is no exception. As fans delve into the life of this multi-talented star, one question that frequently arises is whether his parents are still alive.

Will Smith’s mother, Caroline Bright, sadly passed away on September 16, 2018, at the age of 79. She had been battling cancer, and her death left a profound impact on the actor. Smith has spoken openly about his love and admiration for his mother, often crediting her as a source of inspiration and strength throughout his life.

On the other hand, Will Smith’s father, Willard Carroll Smith Sr., is still alive. Born on October 9, 1936, he is currently 85 years old. Despite being divorced from Smith’s mother, he has maintained a relationship with his famous son. Willard Smith Sr. has occasionally made public appearances alongside his son, showcasing their bond and the support they have for each other.

In conclusion, while Will Smith’s mother, Caroline Bright, has sadly passed away, his father, Willard Carroll Smith Sr., is still alive. The loss of his mother has undoubtedly had a profound impact on the actor, but he continues to cherish the relationship he has with his father.