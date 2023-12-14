Amherst Town Board Responds to Public Outcry over Tax Levy Hike with Proposed Budget Process Changes

Amherst, NY – The Amherst town board is taking steps to address the concerns raised residents regarding the significant tax levy hike implemented this year. After hearing from many residents who felt blindsided the nearly 12 percent increase, the town board has proposed changes to its budget process for 2024.

The town budget, which was due on November 20, saw an 11 percent tax increase passed the town board last month. However, the town insists that the proposed increase was made public in mid-September and should not have come as a surprise to residents. Supervisor Brian Kulpa stated that the town posts its budget drafts online and holds multiple public hearings before voting to override the state’s tax levy.

The budget summary, released on September 18, clearly stated that tax revenue would increase 11.4 percent, exceeding the state’s 3.3 percent tax levy cap. The board further discussed and held two public hearings on the matter in October, before ultimately voting 4-1 to override the tax cap during a special session on November 9.

The average Amherst resident with a property assessed at $300,000 will see an additional $280 in taxes in 2024. This revenue will be allocated towards projects such as the $33 million LED light initiative, filling police job vacancies, and budgeting for new highway and police vehicles.

Supervisor Brian Kulpa explained that previous administrations had resorted to using reserve funds, resulting in job cuts, no tax increases for several years, and eventually creating a deficit. The decision to pay for the necessary expenses now is a way to mitigate potential future challenges.

Councilman Shawn Lavin, in response to residents complaining about the lack of information about the tax hike, has proposed a resolution to solidify the town’s budget process in the town code. This proposed law would require a Citizen’s Budget Overview, a summary document written in plain language, detailing specific capital expenses and outlining how residents can participate in the process.

The town already has a budget review committee consisting of bipartisan residents and lawmakers. The proposed law aims to enhance transparency and ensure community involvement. Supervisor Brian Kulpa reiterates that the proposed changes align with the current budget process, emphasizing that plain language summaries will be provided and public hearings will be conducted.

The town board is optimistic about the savings that will be generated from the street light project next year, potentially resulting in reduced tax burdens for residents in 2025. The resolution proposed Councilman Shawn Lavin will be presented at the next town board meeting on December 18, with a public hearing and vote likely to take place in the new year.

As the town responds to residents’ concerns and attempts to improve the budget process, community support through a petition is seen as essential for bringing about positive change.