Boban Marjanovic’s Hands and the UNO Cards Controversy

Recently, Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanovic caused a stir on social media when he posted a photo on Instagram showcasing his ginormous hand palming a stack of UNO cards. The image went viral, with many people questioning the authenticity of the photo. Could Marjanovic’s hands truly make the UNO cards look like miniature versions of the popular game?

To get to the bottom of this, our team at For The Win delved into the debate. Bryan Kalbrosky, one of our analysts, delved into the measurements and proportions. He discovered that Marjanovic’s hands are 10.75 inches long and 12 inches wide, while regular UNO cards are 3.5 inches 2.2 inches.

Based on these measurements, Kalbrosky concluded that Marjanovic’s hand could potentially fit 3.07 UNO cards in terms of length alone. However, he also noted the presence of a winky face emoji in the original photo, which raised suspicions about the authenticity of the image.

Another interesting point to consider is the availability of mini UNO cards in the market. It is quite possible that Marjanovic was using these smaller cards, which would explain why they appeared so tiny in his enormous hand.

Therefore, we cannot be certain about the veracity of the photo. While the measurements and proportions suggest that Marjanovic’s hands could indeed make UNO cards look minute, the presence of the winky face emoji raises doubts. Perhaps Marjanovic was simply having a lighthearted moment and wanted to play around with perspective.

We eagerly await further evidence or clarification from Marjanovic himself. Regardless of whether the photo is real or not, it’s undeniable that his hands are truly remarkable.