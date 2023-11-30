Are Twitch VODs gone forever?

Are Twitch VODs Disappearing Forever?

In a surprising turn of events, Twitch, the popular live streaming platform, has recently announced a significant change to its video on demand (VOD) policy. Starting from September 2022, Twitch will automatically delete VODs after just 14 days, unless they are specifically saved the streamer. This decision has sparked concern among content creators and viewers alike, leaving many wondering if their favorite Twitch VODs will be gone forever.

What are Twitch VODs?

Twitch VODs are recordings of past live streams that are saved on the platform for viewers to watch at a later time. They allow users to catch up on missed streams or rewatch memorable moments from their favorite streamers. VODs have become an integral part of the Twitch experience, providing a valuable archive of content.

Why is Twitch deleting VODs?

Twitch claims that the decision to automatically delete VODs is aimed at improving storage efficiency and reducing the platform’s environmental impact. With millions of hours of content being uploaded every day, the storage requirements for Twitch are immense. By implementing this new policy, Twitch hopes to streamline its infrastructure and become more sustainable.

What does this mean for streamers and viewers?

For streamers, this change means they will need to actively save their VODs if they want them to be available for longer than 14 days. This could be an additional burden for content creators who already have a lot on their plate. Viewers, on the other hand, may lose access to their favorite VODs if streamers fail to save them. This could be particularly disappointing for those who enjoy revisiting past streams or discovering new content.

Is there a way to save Twitch VODs permanently?

Yes, Twitch is introducing a new feature called “Highlights” that will allow streamers to save their best moments indefinitely. This feature will enable streamers to curate and showcase their content without worrying about it being automatically deleted. However, it remains to be seen how effective this feature will be in preserving the vast amount of content that Twitch currently hosts.

In conclusion, while Twitch’s decision to automatically delete VODs after 14 days may be a step towards improving efficiency, it raises concerns about the potential loss of valuable content. Streamers and viewers alike will need to adapt to this new policy and take advantage of the available tools to ensure their favorite Twitch moments are not lost forever.