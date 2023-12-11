Are Tony and Ziva coming back to NCIS in 2023?

Rumors have been swirling among NCIS fans about the possible return of beloved characters Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David to the hit television series. With the show’s 20th season set to air in 2023, speculation has been mounting about whether these fan-favorite characters will make a comeback. Let’s delve into the details and see if there’s any truth to these rumors.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who are Tony and Ziva?

A: Tony DiNozzo, portrayed Michael Weatherly, and Ziva David, played Cote de Pablo, were prominent characters on NCIS. Tony was a former detective with a quick wit, while Ziva was a skilled Mossad officer turned NCIS agent. Their on-screen chemistry and complex relationship captivated viewers for years.

Q: Why did Tony and Ziva leave NCIS?

A: In season 11, Ziva’s character was written off the show after Cote de Pablo decided to leave. Tony’s departure came later in season 13 when Michael Weatherly chose to pursue other opportunities. Both exits left fans heartbroken and longing for their return.

Q: Is there any official confirmation about their return?

A: As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the show’s producers or the actors themselves regarding Tony and Ziva’s return. The rumors circulating are purely speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.

While fans continue to hope for a reunion between Tony and Ziva, it’s important to remember that television shows often keep their plans under wraps until closer to the air date. The return of these beloved characters would undoubtedly be a major event for NCIS enthusiasts, but until there is concrete evidence, it remains uncertain.

As we eagerly await the 20th season of NCIS, it’s worth noting that the show has a history of surprising its audience with unexpected twists and character comebacks. Whether Tony and Ziva will be part of that surprise remains to be seen. Until then, fans can only speculate and hold onto the hope that their favorite duo will grace their screens once again.