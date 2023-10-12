Livestreaming the Israeli Siege on Gaza Raises Concerns About Accuracy and Misinformation on TikTok and X

Summary:

Footage of the Israeli siege on Gaza is being livestreamed on TikTok, providing real-time access to the conflict when many journalists are unable to enter the region. However, the livestreams and eyewitness videos on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) raise concerns about the spread of misinformation and violent content. Social media platforms are not designed to facilitate accurate coverage and conversation about events like the Israel-Hamas war. The speed, virality, and algorithmic curation of content and narrative contribute to a confusing landscape of information, weakening deliberation and verification of facts. This feedback loop of misinformation can lead to real-world consequences, as it may radicalize certain groups and embolden them to engage in offline acts. To address these issues, companies need to be held accountable for their platforms and implement better moderation measures. The European Union’s Digital Services Act is an example of potential governance that could be adopted in the US. Additionally, the use of generative AI and other automated tools, along with human moderation, could improve the efficiency of content moderation. However, professional news media still play a crucial role in verifying information on the ground.