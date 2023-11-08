Are they making a Hocus Pocus 3?

Rumors have been swirling around the internet lately about the possibility of a third installment in the beloved Hocus Pocus franchise. Fans of the Halloween-themed cult classic have been eagerly awaiting news about a potential sequel, but is there any truth to these speculations? Let’s dive into the details and separate fact from fiction.

The Hocus Pocus Franchise:

Hocus Pocus is a 1993 American comedy horror film directed Kenny Ortega. The movie follows the story of three witches, the Sanderson sisters, who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts. Despite receiving mixed reviews upon its initial release, the film has gained a massive following over the years and has become a Halloween staple for many.

Rumors of a Third Installment:

In recent years, there have been numerous rumors and speculations about the possibility of a Hocus Pocus 3. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation from Disney, the studio behind the franchise, regarding a third movie. While some reports suggest that a sequel is in the works, others claim that the rumors are nothing more than wishful thinking.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Will there be a Hocus Pocus 3?

A: As of now, there is no official confirmation of a third Hocus Pocus movie.

Q: Who would be in the cast?

A: It is unclear who would be returning for a potential Hocus Pocus 3. The original film starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, but their involvement in a sequel has not been confirmed.

Q: When would the movie be released?

A: Without an official announcement, it is impossible to determine a release date for Hocus Pocus 3.

While fans of Hocus Pocus continue to hope for a third installment, it is important to approach these rumors with caution. Until there is an official announcement from Disney, it is best to treat the possibility of a Hocus Pocus 3 as mere speculation. In the meantime, fans can still enjoy the original film and its enduring Halloween magic.