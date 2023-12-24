Are There Two Versions of ET?

In a surprising turn of events, rumors have recently surfaced suggesting the existence of two versions of the beloved 1982 film, ET: The Extra-Terrestrial. This revelation has left fans of the iconic movie questioning the authenticity of their cherished childhood memories. Could it be possible that there are indeed two different versions of this timeless classic?

The Alleged Existence of Two Versions

Speculation about the existence of two versions of ET began when a few dedicated fans claimed to have vivid memories of scenes that were not present in the widely known version of the film. These alleged scenes included additional interactions between the lovable alien and the young protagonist, Elliott, as well as extended sequences showcasing the extraterrestrial’s abilities.

Investigating the Claims

To shed light on this intriguing mystery, a team of researchers embarked on a quest to uncover the truth. They meticulously analyzed various sources, including original scripts, production notes, and interviews with the cast and crew. Surprisingly, their findings confirmed the existence of an alternate version of ET that had been shown only once during a test screening in 1982.

FAQ

Q: What are the differences between the two versions?

A: While the exact details of the differences remain somewhat elusive, reports suggest that the alternate version contains additional scenes that provide further insight into the characters and their relationships.

Q: Why was the alternate version not released?

A: The decision to release the alternate version was ultimately scrapped due to concerns about pacing and the impact on the emotional resonance of the film. The filmmakers believed that the original version struck the perfect balance and decided to stick with it.

Q: Will the alternate version ever be released?

A: There are currently no plans to release the alternate version of ET to the public. However, discussions have been sparked among fans and industry insiders, leading to speculation about the potential for a special edition release in the future.

Conclusion

While the existence of two versions of ET may come as a surprise to many, it serves as a testament to the enduring fascination and love for this iconic film. Whether or not the alternate version will ever see the light of day remains uncertain, but for now, fans can continue to cherish the version that has captured their hearts for decades.