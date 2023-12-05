Are there any 100% Rotten Tomato movies?

Are There Any Movies with a Perfect 0% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes?

In the world of film criticism, Rotten Tomatoes has become a go-to source for moviegoers seeking guidance on what to watch. The popular review aggregator assigns a percentage score to movies based on the average rating given professional critics. While many films receive mixed reviews, it is rare to find a movie that has achieved a perfect 100% rating. However, on the opposite end of the spectrum, there are indeed movies that have earned a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What does a 0% rating mean?

A 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes indicates that none of the critics who reviewed the film gave it a positive review. It suggests that the movie failed to impress even a single critic, making it a rare and remarkable feat in the world of cinema.

Are there any movies with a 0% rating?

Yes, there are a handful of movies that have achieved the dubious distinction of a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. These films, often referred to as “rotten” movies, have failed to resonate with critics and audiences alike. Some notable examples include “Jaws: The Revenge” (1987), “Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol” (1987), and “Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2” (2004).

Why do some movies receive a 0% rating?

There can be various reasons why a movie receives a 0% rating. It could be due to poor storytelling, weak performances, lackluster direction, or a combination of these factors. Sometimes, a movie may also suffer from a lack of originality or fail to live up to the expectations set its predecessors.

Is a 0% rating an accurate reflection of a movie’s quality?

While a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes may suggest that a movie is universally disliked, it is important to remember that film appreciation is subjective. Some movies that have received a 0% rating have still managed to find a cult following or even become so bad that they are considered entertaining in their own right.

In conclusion, while it is rare to find movies with a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, there are indeed films that have achieved a 0% rating. These movies, often regarded as the worst of the worst, serve as a reminder that not every film can be a critical success. However, it is worth noting that a 0% rating does not necessarily mean a movie is devoid of any redeeming qualities, as taste in film is subjective and can vary from person to person.