Are there 5 After movies?

Are There Really 5 After Movies?

In recent years, the “After” movie franchise has gained immense popularity among young adult audiences. Based on the best-selling novels Anna Todd, the series follows the tumultuous love story between Tessa Young and Hardin Scott. With the release of the fourth installment, fans are left wondering: are there really five “After” movies?

The “After” Movie Franchise

The “After” movie franchise kicked off in 2019 with the release of the first film simply titled “After.” It introduced viewers to the complicated relationship between Tessa and Hardin, played Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, respectively. The movie was a box office success, paving the way for subsequent sequels.

The Sequels

Following the success of the first film, the franchise continued with “After We Collided” in 2020. This second installment delved deeper into the ups and downs of Tessa and Hardin’s relationship, captivating fans with its intense storyline. The movie received positive feedback and further solidified the franchise’s popularity.

In 2021, the third movie, “After We Fell,” hit theaters. This installment continued to explore the complexities of Tessa and Hardin’s love, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting the next chapter of their story.

The Fourth and Fifth Installments

The fourth movie in the series, “After Ever Happy,” is set to be released in 2022. This highly anticipated film will conclude the main storyline of Tessa and Hardin’s relationship, providing closure for fans who have been invested in their journey.

However, it is important to note that there are plans for a fifth movie in the franchise. While details about the fifth installment are scarce, it is expected to explore new storylines and potentially focus on supporting characters from the original novels.

FAQ

Q: Are there really five “After” movies?

A: Yes, there are plans for a fifth “After” movie, with the fourth installment set to be released in 2022.

Q: Will the fifth movie continue Tessa and Hardin’s story?

A: While the fifth movie’s storyline is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to explore new narratives and potentially shift the focus to supporting characters.

Q: When will the fifth movie be released?

A: As of now, there is no official release date for the fifth “After” movie. Fans will have to stay tuned for further updates.

In conclusion, the “After” movie franchise currently consists of four films, with a fifth installment in the works. Fans can look forward to the release of “After Ever Happy” in 2022, which will bring closure to the main storyline of Tessa and Hardin’s relationship.