Whenetflix.com has gained attention over the years as a website that claims to provide release dates for upcoming seasons of Netflix shows. However, the truth is that this website is not a reliable source of information. While it can be difficult to find accurate details about the future of Netflix shows, relying on Whenetflix.com is simply not recommended.

The website, registered in 2020, asserts to have a schedule of upcoming premieres and release dates for new episodes and seasons. It even claims to cover the production and development of projects. However, it has been revealed that Whenetflix.com only posts fake dates.

A quick search on Twitter shows that many people have been misled the website’s release dates for their favorite shows. It is important to approach these claims with healthy skepticism, as they are not based on any legitimate information.

To illustrate this point, let’s examine a few examples of the shows for which Whenetflix.com claims to have release dates. For instance, they falsely assert that the limited series “Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker” has been renewed for a second season and will be released in March 2025. Similarly, they claim that the recently released show “Everything Now” will have a second season premiering on October 3rd, 2024, despite no official renewal announcement. These examples demonstrate that Whenetflix.com is simply making assumptions and creating fake dates.

Notably, Whenetflix.com has a history of providing inaccurate information. For instance, they previously claimed that the second season of “Feel Good” would be released on March 18th, 2021, which did not happen.

It is clear that Whenetflix.com is primarily focused on generating traffic through Google creating placeholder pages and adding fake release dates and countdowns. Unfortunately, they rarely update their pages when official release dates are announced Netflix.

In conclusion, it is essential not to rely on Whenetflix.com for accurate information. Their release dates are purely speculative and lack any legitimacy. It is important to seek information from trustworthy sources to avoid misinformation and disappointment.

Source: Whenetflix.com