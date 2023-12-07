How to Safely Shop from Online Ads: Tips to Avoid Scams

Online shopping has become increasingly popular, especially with the rise of TikTok and the thousands of new companies advertising their products on the platform. However, not all of these companies are legitimate, as YouTuber Safiya Nygaard learned through her own experience. In a recent video, Nygaard shared her insights on how to identify scams and avoid falling victim to online shopping scams.

Nygaard noticed that while some TikTok ads are from reputable companies, the platform does not regulate the legitimacy of the companies who purchase ad space. With this, it becomes the responsibility of the consumers to determine which products are safe to buy. Nygaard recorded TikTok ads from 32 different websites, all seemingly advertising the same floral corset sundress. However, upon further investigation, she found that none of the people featured in these ads had actually purchased the dress from the companies using their videos.

Through her own purchase experience, Nygaard discovered that many of these websites were not showing the actual product they were selling. Moreover, she found that the dress she bought from a since-deleted website never arrived, and the dresses from the TikTok ads did not match their advertised quality or color.

To avoid falling for online shopping scams, here are some tips based on Nygaard’s experience:

1. Watch out for flashy graphics and typos: Reputable companies tend to have simpler ads with few pictures or videos. Scam websites, on the other hand, often stitch together several clips with flashy graphics and have typos and poor editing on their websites.

2. Be skeptical of bizarre or unfounded claims: Scam websites often make claims such as being “Oprah’s Favorite Sundress” without providing any sources to back up their statements. Look for credible evidence before making a purchase.

3. Do your research on the company: Check the company’s online presence and history. Many scam ads were posted companies with little to no original content on their TikTok pages. Also, be cautious if the reviews on their websites seem copied from other sources.

4. Be wary of suspiciously low prices: If a price seems too good to be true, it probably is. Nygaard’s experience with the four-dollar dress that never arrived serves as a reminder that quality goods are rarely sold at very low prices.

By following these tips and being cautious, consumers can ensure a safer online shopping experience and avoid falling victim to scams promoted through ads on platforms like TikTok.