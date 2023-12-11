Are the Cigarettes in Narcos Real?

Introduction

One of the most captivating aspects of the hit Netflix series “Narcos” is its attention to detail, which brings the story of the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar to life. From the gripping performances to the authentic sets, viewers are left wondering about the authenticity of every element portrayed on screen. One question that often arises is whether the cigarettes smoked the characters in the show are real or just props.

The Cigarettes in Narcos

In “Narcos,” the cigarettes smoked the characters are indeed real. The production team behind the series goes to great lengths to ensure historical accuracy, and this includes using genuine cigarettes from the time period in which the show is set. These cigarettes are carefully sourced to match the brands and packaging that were available during the 1980s and 1990s, when the events of the show take place.

Authenticity and Attention to Detail

The decision to use real cigarettes in “Narcos” is just one example of the show’s commitment to authenticity. From the costumes to the props, every aspect is meticulously researched and recreated to transport viewers back in time. This attention to detail helps to immerse the audience in the world of the show and adds an extra layer of realism to the storytelling.

FAQ

Q: Are the actors actually smoking the cigarettes?

A: While the cigarettes are real, it is not always the case that the actors are actually smoking them. In many instances, the cigarettes are lit but not inhaled, or herbal alternatives are used to avoid exposing the actors to the harmful effects of tobacco smoke.

Q: Why go to the trouble of using real cigarettes?

A: Using real cigarettes adds an extra level of authenticity to the show. It helps to recreate the atmosphere of the time period and enhances the overall viewing experience for the audience.

Conclusion

In the world of “Narcos,” even the smallest details matter. The use of real cigarettes in the show is just one example of the production team’s dedication to historical accuracy. By going the extra mile to source authentic props, “Narcos” succeeds in creating a truly immersive experience for viewers, allowing them to feel like they are witnessing the events of the past firsthand.