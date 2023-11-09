Are Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez no longer friends?

In the world of celebrity friendships, it’s not uncommon for relationships to ebb and flow. One such friendship that has recently come under scrutiny is that of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. These two pop icons have been close for years, but rumors have been circulating that their friendship may be on the rocks. So, are Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez no longer friends? Let’s delve into the details.

The Background:

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez first became friends back in 2008 and quickly formed a strong bond. They were often seen together at award shows, parties, and even collaborated on music projects. Their friendship was highly publicized and admired fans around the world.

The Rumors:

Recently, however, rumors have surfaced suggesting that the once inseparable duo may have drifted apart. Speculation began when fans noticed a decrease in public interactions between the two stars. They were no longer seen attending events together or posting pictures on social media. This led to widespread speculation about the state of their friendship.

The Truth:

While neither Taylor Swift nor Selena Gomez have publicly addressed the rumors, sources close to the pair have indicated that their friendship is still intact. According to these sources, both artists have been busy with their respective careers and personal lives, which has naturally led to a decrease in public appearances together. However, they still maintain a strong bond and continue to support each other behind the scenes.

FAQ:

Q: What caused the rumors about their friendship?

A: The rumors were sparked a decrease in public interactions between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, leading fans to speculate about the state of their friendship.

Q: Have Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez addressed the rumors?

A: No, neither artist has publicly addressed the rumors about their friendship.

Q: Are they still friends?

A: According to sources close to both artists, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are still friends and maintain a strong bond, despite their decreased public appearances together.

In conclusion, while Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez may not be as publicly visible together as they once were, their friendship remains intact. Like any friendship, it has evolved over time, but they continue to support and care for each other. So, fans can rest assured that Taylor and Selena are still friends, even if they’re not always in the spotlight together.