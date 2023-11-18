Are Taylor and Joe still friends?

In the world of celebrity gossip, friendships can be as fleeting as the latest fashion trend. One minute, two stars are inseparable, and the next, they’re no longer on speaking terms. One such friendship that has been the subject of much speculation is that of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. The question on everyone’s lips is: are Taylor and Joe still friends?

The Background

Taylor Swift, the Grammy-winning pop sensation, and Joe Alwyn, the talented British actor, were first rumored to be dating in 2016. However, the couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps for quite some time, only confirming their romance in 2017. Since then, they have been spotted together at various events and have even collaborated on some of Taylor’s music.

The Rumors

Recently, rumors have been swirling that Taylor and Joe’s relationship has hit a rough patch. Speculation intensified when Taylor released her latest album, “Folklore,” which contains several songs that fans believe hint at a potential breakup. However, it’s important to remember that artists often draw inspiration from their personal lives, and not everything they sing about is a direct reflection of their current situation.

The Truth

Despite the rumors, sources close to Taylor and Joe have confirmed that they are still very much together and remain good friends. While they may not be as publicly affectionate as they once were, their relationship is said to be strong and supportive. Both Taylor and Joe have busy careers, and it’s natural for them to prioritize their work at times.

FAQ

Q: What does “under wraps” mean?

A: “Under wraps” is an idiom that means keeping something secret or hidden from public knowledge.

Q: What is “Folklore”?

A: “Folklore” is the eighth studio album Taylor Swift, released in 2020. It is known for its introspective and indie-folk sound.

Q: Are Taylor and Joe still dating?

A: Yes, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still in a relationship.

In conclusion, despite the rumors circulating about their friendship, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still very much friends. While they may not be as publicly visible as before, their relationship remains strong. It’s important to remember that celebrities deserve their privacy, and not everything we hear or read is necessarily true.